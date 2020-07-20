Appalled that Vikas Dubey was out on bail: Supreme Court

New Delhi, July 20: The Supreme Court said that it is appalled that Vikas Dubey had been released on bail.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, S A Bobde said that releasing Dubey shows the failure of the system. The UP government submitted that it would reconstitute a judicial probe panel. The court would take up the matter next on Wednesday after the UP government will produce a draft notification on the judicial inquiry.

The court also observed that as a state government, UP must maintain the rule of law.

The bench said it cannot spare a sitting top court judge to become a part of the inquiry committee.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Uttar Pradesh, sought some time to take instruction and get back to the court on the issue.

"We are appalled to the fact that a person like Vikas Vikas Dubey got the bail despite so many cases," the bench said.

"This is the failure of the institution and the person, who should have been behind the bars, got bail," the bench observed during the hearing which is going on.

Eight policemen, including DSP Devendra Mishra, were ambushed in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur when they were going to arrest Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops shortly after midnight on July 3.

Dubey was killed in an encounter in the morning of July 10 when a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot in Bhauti area, the police had said.

Prior to Dubey's encounter, five of his alleged associated were killed in separate encounters.