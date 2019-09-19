  • search
    Apology tendered: SC closes contempt case against 88 year old retired govt servant

    New Delhi, Sep 19: The Supreme Court has closed contempt proceedings against an 88-year-old retired government servant, who sent a letter cursing senior counsel, Rajeev Dhawan, appearing for the Muslim parties in the Ayodhya case.

    The 88-year-old had cursed Dhavan of physical disabilities for appearing against the deity Ram Lalla. The court decided to close the case after he expressed regret and an apology for his letter.

    The SC admonished the octogenarian for saying such things to Dhavan and also reminded him that the matter was pending in the Supreme Court. After the apology was tendered, Dhavan's counsel, Kapil Sibal told that the court that his client is not interested in prosecuting the alleged condemner.

    Ayodhya hearing: Muslim parties react sharply to SC's view on birthplace of Lord Ram

    Dhavan, who appeared for lead petitioner M Siddiq and the All India Sunni Waqf Board, had said that he received a letter on August 14, 2019, from N Shanmugam, a retired education officer, threatening him for appearing for the Muslim parties.

    Dhavan had said in the plea that he has also received a WhatsApp message from a Rajasthan resident, Sanjay Kalal Bajrangi, which is also an attempt to interfere with the administration of justice before the apex court. He alleged that he has been accosted both at home and in the court premises with intimidating behaviour by several persons.

