Apollo chief Prathap Reddy says: All CCTV cameras switched off during Jayalalithaa's hospitalisation

In yet another major revelation on the death of late AIADMK chief's J Jayalalithaa, Apollo chairman PrathapReddy said when the former chief minister was hospitalised, all the CCTV cameras were switched off. Jayalalithaa passed away on 5 December 2016.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of a press conference of the Apollo International Colorectal Symposium 2018, Dr Reddy said that the hospital had submitted all relevant documents to the Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission of inquiry probing death of Jayalalithaa. He also said no visitors were allowed to meet her and the hospital had done its best to save Jayalalithaa.

Upon asking about CCTV footage, Dr Reddy said,''I am sorry. Unfortunately, they (CCTVs) were switched off. Jayalalithaa got admitted and one ICU was completely occupied only by her. So they removed the footage because they did not want everyone to be watching.''

Following her death, suspicion over the circumstances leading to her demise was raised by several persons, including Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and his followers. The Tamil Nadu government appointed a commission under Justice A Arumughaswamy to probe her death.

