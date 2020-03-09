Apni Party: The new political outfit in Kashmir which will include Kashmiri Pandits

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 09: A new political outfit called the Apni Party has been launched in Jammu and Kashmir. The political party was launched by former minister, Altaf Bukhari.

At least 31 political leaders are expected to join the party including former ministers and MLAs from the JKPDP and JKNC.

Bukhari said that he is not ere to sell dreams and fantasies. We will be pragmatic in our approach and we have resolved to create a political platform where people are the real stakeholders, he said.

Bukhari, who also left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last year, announced the new formation on Sunday.

Sources say that the party would include Kashmiri Pandits. This party is not floated by a family&there will be total restriction that anybody who becomes President of party cannot be elected more than 2 times. It is by the commoners,for the commoners, of the commoners, Bukhari said.