APJ Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary: Top quotes by the ‘Missile Man of India’

By
    New Delhi, Oct 15: Today is Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's 87th birth anniversary. Hailing from a small town in Tamil Nadu, Dr Kalam was loved by all. He made major contribution to India missile development and space program as a scientist and science administrator.

    Born on October 15, 1931, in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram, Dr APJ Kalam served as the 11th President of India between 2002 and 2007. Kalam, who had penned several books and inspired millions through his philosophy of 'simple living and high thinking', died due to a cardiac arrest while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Shillong on July 27, 2015.

    The following are some top quotes by Dr Kalam:

    • If a country is to be corruption free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother and the teacher.
    • You have to dream before your dreams can come true.
    • To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal.
    • Let me define a leader. He must have vision and passion and not be afraid of any problem. Instead, he should know how to defeat it. Most importantly, he must work with integrity.
    • Great dreams of great dreamers are always transcended.
    • You see, God helps only people who work hard. That principle is very clear.

    Story first published: Monday, October 15, 2018, 13:07 [IST]
