APEDA drops word 'halal' from red meat manual

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Jan 05: In a recent development, the Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has dropped the word "halal" from red meat manual. APEDA is an apex body under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The APEDA is responsible for the export promotion of agricultural products.

Presently, the new manual now reads: "The animals are slaughtered to the requirement of importing country/imported".

The older version mentioned: "The animals are slaughtered strictly according to the Hahal method to meet the requirement of Islamic countries".

The word "Halal" is a term used for consumables that are permitted under Islam. Several Islamic countries import only halal meat. The development comes in the backdrop of a raging debate withing a section of group alleging that the use of Halal makes it mandatory for exporters to buy only Halal meat.

According to the APEDA, there was no condition on the part of the government regarding halal meat. It said that it is a requirement by a majority of the importing countries/importers.

"Halal certification agencies are accredited directly by respective importing countries. No government agency has any role in this," it said.

India exports buffalo meat to many Islamic countries. In 2019-20, India exported buffalo meat worth Rs 22,668.48 crore.