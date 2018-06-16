Apathy towards party workers may harm BJP as leadership has become bureaucratic, cautions RSS

New Delhi: The three-day long stock taking meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at Surajkund in Haryana has not only discussed strategy about the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but many other such issues that might harm the party. But the main important issues concerning the elections included handing over of the report card of the BJP MPs of the Lok Sabha and ignoring grass root level party worker told to be reason for its recent elections debacles.

Sources said that RSS sarkaryawah (general secretary) Bhaiyaji (Suresh) Joshi told the BJP leadership that the party workers were neglected as the leader of the organizations got too much involved in the government functioning. He has gone to the extent of saying that a few leaders directly dealing with the party workers have become bureaucratic so much so even in such states where the party is in opposition, it became difficult for the workers to reach out to them. Indifference towards the grass root workers has been one of the important concerns expressed by the RSS leadership for the BJP. The party has also been asked to revisit promises that it had made to the people, especially in the western Uttar Pradesh.

On the other hand, sources said that the party had asked national general secretary (organisation) Ram Lal to prepare a complete report card of the party's Lok Sabha MPs. The party general secretary (organisations) has handed over his report to the party president. This report will be analyzed by the party before tickets for the Lok Sabha elections are decided.

Sources said that this report will be major criteria for the selections of candidates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Performance of a particular MP is very important as anti-incumbency of the particular leaders too works so the party has already decided to drop 30-40 percent tickets. It was also discussed in the meeting that which of the government schemes will help the party in the elections and how to take them to the people. Party workers must be prepared on that line so the government schemes are properly explained to the people and it must start as soon as possible.

