    Apart from memes, US President Donald Trump's visit to India did no good to anyone

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 28: US President Donald Trump's visit to India was largely seen hailing and praising between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, an advantage from the Namaste Trump event was upgrading the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US.

    Meanwhile, during Trump's visit, the two top leaders witnessed $3-billion defence deal where India purchased Apache and MH-60R helicopters.

    The two top leaders failed to understand that bilateral relationships achieve success only when both sides understand each other's concerns and priorities. India's first major concern was hoping for a trade deal, which can be seen as a win-win situation for both sides.

    President Trump returns to US after 'very successful’ India trip

    Also, India the issues concerned about the H1B visa and its agreements. Meanwhile, the US President no longer sees India as a developing country. This means it lets the President remove India from the list of countries benefiting by the "Generalized System of Preferences (GSP)".

      NEWS AT NOON, FEBRUARY 28th, 2020

      On the clash between India and Pakistan, after the abrogation of Article 370, Trump expressed his willingness to mediate on Kashmir. But, India, on the other side, urged the President not to interfere as it is their "internal matter".

      With all these, taking the nation on a toll, the US President and the Prime Minister of India, were not seen talking on such issues but were equally seen praising each other during "Namaste Trump" event that was held in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

