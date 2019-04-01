  • search
    AP voter seeks better employment opportuniteis

    New Delhi, Apr 01: The Andhra Pradesh voter will chose a party which is ready to give better employment opportunities. Drinking water is the next big issue after employment, a survey conducted by the Association for Democratic Reforms states.

    The Andhra Pradesh Survey 2018 shows that Better Employment Opportunities (46.14%), Drinking Water (45.25%) and Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (31.40%) are the top three voters' priorities in overall Andhra Pradesh.

    Jobs top concern, political parties least trusted says survey

    The performance of the government on all top three voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.10 on a scale of 5), Drinking Water (2.04) and Better Health Care (2.72) was rated as Below Average.

    In rural Andhra Pradesh, top most voters' priorities were Availability of Water for Agriculture (48%), Agriculture Subsidy for Seeds/Fertilisers (46%) and Electricity for Agriculture (44%).

    The performance of the government on rural voters' priorities of Availability of Water for Agriculture (2.13 on a scale of 5), Agriculture Subsidy for Seeds/Fertilisers (1.99) and Electricity for Agriculture (2.19) was rated as Below Average.

    In addition, the government has performed poorly in providing Better Employment Opportunities (2.08) and Drinking Water (2.12) in rural Andhra Pradesh.

    For the urban voters in Andhra Pradesh, the top most priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (58%), Drinking Water (55%), and Water and Air Pollution (53%).

    The performance of the government on urban voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.13), Drinking Water (1.91), and Water and Air Pollution (2.19) was rat, Apred as Below Average.

    In addition, the government has performed poorly on Noise Pollution (1.96) and Traffic Congestion (1.98) in urban Andhra Pradesh.

    Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2019, 16:27 [IST]
