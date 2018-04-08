AP special status: YSRCP members continue indefinite hunger strike

Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) members continued indefinite hunger strike at Andhra Pradesh Bhawan over demand of special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

On Friday, 5 MPs submitted their resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on the last day of the budget session of the Parliament over the same issue.

The 5 MPs are V Vara Prasada Rao, YV Subba Reddy, PV Midhun Reddy, YS Avinash Reddy, and Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy.

The party had also alleged that the Lok Sabha Speaker had not been admitting its no-confidence notice against the Narendra Modi-led central government on one or the other pretext has been denying a discussion on the motion.

The YSR Congress decision came after Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan did not take up the no-confidence motion for which the YSR Congress gave at least 12 notices on different occasions.

On March 31, YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy had announced that his party's MPs would quit and sit on indefinite hunger strike in New Delhi to press for the special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

