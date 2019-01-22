AP Police Constable Written Exam Result 2019 declared; website not working

Hyderabad, Jan 22: The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board(APSLPRB) has released the results of the exam held for the police for the police constable post on January 6 and 8. But due to the huge number of visitors on the official website the result webpage is not opening and the website is down.

Once the technical glitch is resolved, candidates who took the exam can check their results online at the official website slprb.ap.gov.in

The Board has also released the final answer keys of the written exam. The preliminary answer key was released in January first week and objection portal was active till January 10.

The exam was held at 28 locations at 704 centres. A total of 3,46,284 candidates took the exam out of 3,92,785 candidates who had registered for the exam.

AP Police Constable Results: How to check

Visit APSLPRB official website- slprb.ap.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter your hall ticket number/ registration number

Enter your date of birth

Click on the 'Submit' button

You can see your AP Police Constable Result

Take a print out of the copy