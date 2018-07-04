AP NEET MBBS/BDS admissions 2018 final merit released on ntruhs.ap.nic.in

New Delhi, July 4: The AP NEET MBBS/BDS admissions 2018 final merit list has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The list was released by the Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

It has been released after the final documentation. Multiple-rounds of seat-allotment were conducted before preparing the list. The merit position has been provided as per NEET rank of the candidates after verification of original certification under competent authority quota.

All the selected candidates will have to undergo medical examination as directed by the head of the institution concerned. Once provisionally selected, candidates who join MBBS/BDS courses for this academic year will not be permitted to cancel the seat or withdraw from the course after the MOP-UP counselling up to September 15, 2018. The list is available on ntruhs.ap.nic.in.

