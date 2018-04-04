AP Intermediate Results 2018 likely to be declared soon

Results for Andhra Pradesh Board 2018 Intermediate are expected to be announced in the second week of April.

According to the sources, the tentative date for the AP board results for class 12th is likely to be declared on April 12th, 2018. The students who had given the exam of Intermediate can also check the result from the official website bieap.gov.in, once the official announcement is made.

About 6 lakh students appeared for these exams that began on February 28, 2018, and concluded on March 17, 2018.

How to check AP Intermediate Board Results 2018:

Log in to bieap.gov.in

Click on Class 12 Results or Class 12 Results

Enter registration number

Submit

Download

Take a print out

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day