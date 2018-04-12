AP Inter Results 2018 results releasing today at this time

The AP Inter Results 2018 results will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

There is however a change in the time when the results will be declared. The AP Inter-IIresults were expected to be declared at 11 am on April 12, today. However the new time as per sources is 3 pm.

The results of the AP Inter-1 would be declared tomorrow, April 13. The time of the result will be anytime between 10 am and 12 noon. The results once declared will be available on bieap.gov.in and http://www.examresults.net/ap-board-result/.

Story first published: Thursday, April 12, 2018, 7:25 [IST]
