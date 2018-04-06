AP Inter Results 2018 date: Steps to download

The AP Inter Results 2018 results will be declared soon. Once declared the results will be available on the official website.

Sources say that the Andhra Board, the tentative date for the AP board results for Class 12 is April 12. Number of students who appeared for class 10th: 57,127 (56,035 regular + 1,092 private) at 268 exam centres

The number of students who appeared for class 12th: 437,572. The results once declared would be available on http://www.examresults.net/ap-board-result/.

How to check AP Inter Results 2018:

Go to http://www.examresults.net/ap-board-result/

Click on the results link

Enter required details

View results

Take a printout

