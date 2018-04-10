AP Inter Results 2018 date and time: Check here

The AP Inter Results 2018 results will be declared soon. Once declared the results will be available on the official website.

Sources say that the AP Inter II results will be declared at 11 am on April 12. The AP Inter-1 results will be declared on April 13 at 3 pm. The results once declared will be available on http://www.examresults.net/ap-board-result/.

How to check AP Inter Results 2018:

Go to http://www.examresults.net/ap-board-result/

Click on the results link

Enter required details

View results

Take a printout

