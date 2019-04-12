AP inter result 2019 declared, check BIEAP inter 1st, 2nd year results here

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 12: The AP inter result 2019 has been declared today. The results are now available on the official website. Last year also, the AP inter result was declared on April 12.

The exams were conducted between February 28 and March 18. Last year over 4 lakh candidates took parti in the exam and the overall pass percentage was 73.3 per cent. The results once declared will be available on bieap.gov.in.

How to check AP inter result 2019:

Go to bieap.gov.in or exam results.net

or exam Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout