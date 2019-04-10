  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Apr 10: The AP inter result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    AP inter result 2019 date confirmed: Check here

    The results are expected to be released on April 12 and there is confirmation about the same.

    The exams were conducted between February 28 and March 18. Last year over 4 lakh candidates took parti in the exam and the overall pass percentage was 73.3 per cent. The results once declared will be available on bieap.gov.in.

    How to check AP inter result 2019:

    • Go to bieap.gov.in or exam results.net
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 10, 2019, 15:16 [IST]
