AP Inter-I Results 2018 to be declared tomorrow at this time

The AP Inter-I Results 2018 will be declared tomorrow. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The results of the AP Inter-1 would be declared tomorrow, April 13. The time of the result will be at around 3 pm. The results once declared will be available on bieap.gov.in and www.examresults.net/ap-board-result/.

How to check AP Inter-I Results 2018:

Go to bieap.gov.in or www.examresults.net/ap-board-result/

or Click on the results link

Enter required details

View results

Take a printout

