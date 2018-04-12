AP Inter-I Results 2018 to be declared tomorrow at this time

The AP Inter-I Results 2018 will be declared tomorrow. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The results of the AP Inter-1 would be declared tomorrow, April 13. The time of the result will be at around 3 pm. The results once declared will be available on bieap.gov.in and www.examresults.net/ap-board-result/.

How to check AP Inter-I Results 2018:

