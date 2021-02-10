AP Gram Panchayat Elections: YSRC wins 1,383

YouTube
    Vijayawada, Feb 10: In the first phase of the Andhra Pradesh Gram Panchayat elections, the YSRC won 1,383 seats of the 3,249.

    The elections were held for 2,723 positions of sarpanchs and 20,157 ward members in the gram panchayats in 12 districts with the exception of Vizianagaram district. Out of the 3,249 positions of sarpanchs, 525 were unanimously elected and of the 32,502 positions of ward members, 12,185 were elected unopposed.

    The district wise panchayats won by the YSR Congress supported candidates for the posts of sarpanchs and ward members are-Anantapur-101, Kurnool-118, Chittoor-289, Kadapa-126, Prakasam-93, Nellore-50, Guntur-178, Krishna-51, West Godavari-63, East Godavari-67, Visakhapatnam-83 and Srikakulam-164.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 10, 2021, 8:27 [IST]
