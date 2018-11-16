  • search

AP Govt withdraws ‘General Consent’ given to CBI officials

    Hyderabad, Nov 16: Andhra Pradesh Government has withdrawn the 'General Consent' given to the members of Delhi Special Police Establishment to exercise powers and jurisdiction in the state.

    Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu
    A 'confidential' government order to this effect, issued by Principal Secretary (Home) A R Anuradha on November 8, was "leaked" late Thursday night.

    In the absence of this permission, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) can't interfere with any case that takes place within the limits of Andhra Pradesh. A notification by the state government issued this week says the general consent accorded to by the state to Delhi Special Police Establishment stand withdrawn.

    "In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, Government hereby withdraw the general consent accorded (in GO Ms 109) to all the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment to exercise the powers and jurisdiction under the said Act in the state of Andhra Pradesh," the latest GO said.

    Rules for the CBI say the agency has complete jurisdiction over Delhi but can enter other states with the "general consent" of their government.

    Responding to the order, TDP Spokesperson, Lanka Dinakar said, "This decision has been taken in wake of incidents happening in CBI since last 6 months. It lost its independence due to the involvement of Modi-led Union government which is using CBI as tools against political opponents by means of preparing fabricated statements."

    (With PTI inputs)

