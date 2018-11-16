  • search

AP Govt withdraws ‘General Consent’ given to CBI officials

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Hyderabad, Nov 16: Andhra Pradesh Government has withdrawn the 'General Consent' given to the members of Delhi Special Police Establishment to exercise powers and jurisdiction in the state.

    Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu
    Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

    In the absence of this permission, CBI can't interfere with any case that takes place within the limits of Andhra Pradesh. A notification by the state government issued this week says the general consent accorded to by the state to Delhi Special Police Establishment stand withdrawn. The CBI has was constituted under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act of 1946

    Lanka Dinakar, TDP Spokesperson, said, "This decision has been taken in wake of incidents happening in CBI since last 6 months. It lost its independence due to the involvement of Modi-led Union government which is using CBI as tools against political opponents by means of preparing fabricated statements."

    Read more about:

    cbi delhi police andhra pradesh bjp

    Story first published: Friday, November 16, 2018, 12:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 16, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue