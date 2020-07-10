AP govt steps forward to help COVID, non-COVID patients overcome hassle-free admission in hospitals

Amaravati, July 10: With an intention to put an end to the problem of non-availability of beds in the state, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to come forwand and stand united during the pandemic.

The state government is all set to begin the allocation of beds in government as well as private hospitals will be monitored by the respective district administration to ensure no person requiring medical attention is turned away.

The Andhra Pradesh government has classified all hospitals in the state into three categories, such as

a. Exclusive COVID-19 hospitals (that are dedicated to the treatment of the pandemic)

b. COViD and non-COVID hospitals (hospitals that cater to both COVID patients as well as patients requiring treatments for other medical issues)

c. Non-COVID hospitals (hospitals that are only allowed to treat other patients).

If an individual, exhibiting COVID symptoms arrives at a non-COVID hospital, the government has made it mandatory for that hospital to arrange the transfer of that person to either category A or B hospital immediately.

Meanwhile, the private hospitals shall be notified by the district collectors as to which category the government has classified them and shall remain so until further review based on the circumstances.

However, the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare has also established a web portal which enables the district collectors to monitor the number of beds available in all the government and private hospitals of A and B category, allocation of beds and deployment of human resources.