    AP DSC Result 2018 date, time, websites to check

    Hyderabad, Feb 09: The department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, (APDSC) is expected to release AP DSC Result 2018 on February 15, 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the written examination can check the official site of APDSC. The examination was conducted for over a month from December 24 to January 30, 2019.

    AP DSC Result 2018 date, time, websites to check

    According to the reports, AP HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that there is a chance to release the DSC results on 15 February.

    A total of 7,900 vacant teacher posts have been filled and regarding the tribal teachers' vacant post, very soon the government is going to release a notification, Ganta said.

    In order to fill up the vacant posts of teachers, DSC 2018 test was conducted and the key of the test was released on Monday.

    APDSC Result 2018: Steps to check

    • Go to the official site of APDSC at apdsc.apcfss.in.
    • On the home page, click on the result link available.
    • Enter your roll number and date of birth.
    • Click on submit and get results.
    • Take a print out for further need.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 9, 2019, 12:50 [IST]
