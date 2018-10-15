AP DED 2nd year result 2018 declared on main.beasp.org

New Delhi, Oct 15: The AP DED 2nd year result 2018 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

Examination was conducted in second and third week of September. Those who were enrolled for the exam were issued hall ticket at official website. Hall tickets issued by the board contained roll numbers which are now required to check result.

The candidates who intend to apply for recounting of marks have to submit their applications along with fee challan directly to the concerned office on or before October 25, 2018 duly indicating the subject for which recounting is required. A copy of the dummy marks memo and a self addressed envelope with required postal stamps should be enclosed to the application. The results are available on main.bseap.org.