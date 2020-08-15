AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy hopes Centre would grant Special Category Status to State in future

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Amaravati, Aug 15: On Independence Day, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hoped the Centre would have a change of heart if not today, in the future, and accord Special Category Status (SCS) to the state in accordance with the promise made in Parliament.

Addressing the ceremonial function after unfurling the national tricolor at the IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on Saturday, the Chief Minister said his government was determined to achieve SCS for the state.

"The government at the Centre is now not dependent on other parties (for support), so we dont see it granting SCS now. But, if not today, in the future with the blessings of God we hope the situation will change and the central government will have a change of heart and accord SCS for the future of the state," the Chief Minister said.

The state would nevertheless continue to raise the demand strongly for SCS, Jagan asserted. The Chief Minister said his government firmly believed that decentralization (of administration) was the right policy to heal the wounds inflicted upon the state by bifurcation.

"To ensure that we do not suffer more such wounds and that the three regions of the state flourish equally, we enacted the three capitals legislation. We will soon lay the foundation stone for the Executive Capital at Visakhapatnam and Judicial Capital in Kurnool," Jagan said. The Chief Minister said his 14-month rule so far gave a true meaning to the terms 'justice, liberty, equality, fraternity' as enshrined in the Preamble to the Constitution of India.

In line with the Directive Principles of State Policy and Article 38 (2) enshrined in the Constitution, the state government launched a gamut of welfare schemes with SCs, STs, BCs, minorities and economically-backward among the upper castes as the main base, to remove the economic and social disparities.

"By introducing the Village Secretariat system, which is a new chapter in decentralization of administration, we have ensured Grama Swaraj as listed in the Directive Principles," the Chief Minister added. He noted that the government doled out Rs 59,000 crore in the last 14 months to various sections under different welfare schemes.