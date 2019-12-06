  • search
    AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy abruptly ends Delhi trip, rushes back to state

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 6: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy abruptly ended his engagement in the national capital on Friday and rushed back to the state capital to attend the funeral of his personal assistant, officials said.

    Reddy had come to Delhi on Thursday evening to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other central ministers to discuss the pending issues of the state, they added. Sources said the meeting with Modi and Shah was not officially scheduled for Friday, although the chief minister's office was seeking an appointment with them.

      The YSR Congress party (YSRCP) chief is under pressure to fund various welfare schemes as the state is facing a debt to the tune of Rs 2.58 lakh crore. He is seeking special category status for the state and fulfilment of all the commitments made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, the sources said.

      Story first published: Friday, December 6, 2019, 13:47 [IST]
