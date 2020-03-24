  • search
    AP Class 10 2020 exams postponed

    By
    |

    Amaravati, Mar 24: The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday put off the annual public examinations of Class X, scheduled to begin on March 31, by two weeks in view of the coronavirus threat.

    State Education Minister A Suresh said the fresh schedule of the exams would be notified after a review of the situation on March 31.

    The exams that were originally supposed to be conducted early this month but first rescheduled to March 31 in view of elections to rural and urban local bodies.

    Even last night the Chief Minister's Office announced the exams would be held as per the revised schedule from the 31st, despite the state being under a complete lockdown.

    The CMO later withdrew the statement.

    The Education Minister said on Tuesday afternoon that the exams were being postponed due to coronavirus which has affected seven people in the state so far.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 15:58 [IST]
