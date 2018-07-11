AP: Chandrababu Naidu inaugurates 'Anna Canteen'; lunch, dinner to be served for Rs 15

Amaravati, July 11: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated 'Anna Canteen' at Bhavanipuram in Vijayawada. The canteens, equipped with world-class amenities, will serve Breakfast, lunch and dinner at Rs 5 each to the common man.

The Anna canteens were one of the election promises that was made by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) during the campaign back in 2014.

The menu includes Breakfast plate consisting of 3 idlis/ 3 pooris/ upma/ pongal; Lunch and Dinner plate with rice, dal/sambar, pickle, curry and curd.

The state government is setting up 203 canteens in 110 municipalities will be setup across the state. 60 were inaugurated today.

It was the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder Late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) who introduced the scheme of Rs 2 per kg rice to feed the poor, and now, party President and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu have introduced this scheme.

It is interesting to notice that Andhra Pradesh is scheduled to go for polls along with Parliamentary election early next year and the launch of all populist scheme by TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu is seen as poll preparation.