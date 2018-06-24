AP: Bodies of 4 engineering students who drowned in Krishna river recovered

Bodies of 4 engineering students who drowned in river Krishna at Pavitra Sangamam in Ibrahimpatnam of Krishna district near Vijayawada on Saturday, were fished out on Sunday.

The rescue workers found the bodies of four students and the deceased were then moved to a government hospital in Vijayawada for autopsy.

The incident occurred at Pavitra Sangamam, the confluence points of the Krishna and Godavari rivers at Ibrahimpatnam.

Five students in the second year of a private engineering college had gone there for a picnic. When one of them was drowning while taking a bath, three others tried to save him but all of them were washed away in strong currents. The fifth student alerted the police.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and divers joined the rescue operations. The rescue work was called off on late on Saturday and resumed early Sunday.

