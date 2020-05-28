  • search
    AP BJP chief's daughter-in-law collapses, dies in Hyderabad

    By PTI
    Hyderabad, May 28: Andhra Pradesh BJP president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana's daughter-in-law died here on Thursday after collapsing at a friend's house, police said.

    AP BJP chiefs daughter-in-law collapses, dies in Hyderabad

    Suharika, 32, attended a party organised at the friend's house and after dancing for some time, she suddenly collapsed, the police said. She was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, they said based on her mother's complaint.

    The exact cause of death can be ascertained only after a postmortem, which would be conducted on Friday, the police said.

    The complainant suspects she died of cardiac arrest, police said.

    A case has been registered and investigations have begun, they said.

