AP assembly polls: Average winning percentage was 50.7

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Vicky Nanjappa, Aug 27: The MLAs of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections, 2019 won by an average of 50.7 % of total votes polled. In the 2014 elections MLAs won by an average of 50.03 % of total votes polled, says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

103(59%) MLAs won with 50% and above of the total votes polled in their constituency.

71(41%) MLAs won with less than 50% of the total votes polled in their constituency.

Out of 151 MLAs of YSRCP, 53(36%) won with less than 50 % of total votes polled in their constituencies. 17(74%) out of 23 MLAs from TDP and 1(100%) MLA from Jan Sena Party have won with less than 50% of total votes polled in their constituency.

60(62%) out of 96 MLAs analysed with declared criminal cases have won with a vote share of 50% and above.

98(60%) out of 163 crorepati MLAs analysed have won with a vote share of 50% and above.

Margin of Victory:

7 MLAs have won with a margin of victory of less than 2000 votes.

3 MLAs have won with more than 50% of margin of victory.

MLAs with Declared Criminal Cases and their Margin of Victory:

61 out of 96 MLAs with declared criminal cases have won against a runner up with a clean background.

Among these 61 MLAs, 8 MLAs have won with more than 20% margin of victory.

Among these, Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari (YSRCP) from Kadapa constituency won with 32.87 % margin of victory.

There are 20 MLAs with a clean background who have won against a runner up with declared criminal cases. Out of these 20 MLAs,3 have won with more than 20 % margin of victory.

Crorepati MLAs and their Margin of Victory:

11 out of 163 crorepati MLAs have won against a non-crorepati runners up.

Among these 11 MLAs, only one MLA has won with more than 20 % margin of victory.

Among these, Thoguru Arthur from Nandikotkur constituency won with 23.5% margin of victory.

There are 7 non-crorepati MLAs who have won against crorepati runners up. One of them has won with more than 20% of margin of victory.

Performance of Women MLAs:

Among the 175 MLAs,14 are women. All of them won with more than 40% of vote share in their constituencies.

Among the women MLAs, Kangati Sreedevi (YSRCP) from Pattikinda Constituency has won with the highest vote share, i.e. 59.8 % in her constituency and 24.9% of margin of victory.