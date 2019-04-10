AP assembly elections 2019: 632 crorepatis in the fray

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 10: There are 331 candidates fighting the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections 2019, who have declared pending criminal cases against them.

A report prepared by the Association for Democratic Reforms states that out of the 2,007 candidates analysed, 331(17%) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

In 2014 Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections, out of 1309 candidates analysed, 277 (21%) had declared criminal cases against themselves.

131 crorepati candidates in fray at Arunachal Pradesh

Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: 220(11%) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves. In 2014 Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections, 146 (11%) candidates had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Party wise Candidates with Criminal Cases: Among major parties, 48(28%) out of 172 candidates analysed from TDP, 97(57%) out of 171 candidates analysed from YSRCP, 19(11%) out of 169 candidates analysed from BJP, 23 (14%) out of 166 candidates analysed from INC and 26(21%) out of 127 candidates from Janasena Party, have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Party wise Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: Among major parties, 27(16%) out of 172 candidates analysed from TDP, 57(33%) out of 171 candidates analysed from YSRCP, 10(6%) out of 169 candidates analysed from BJP, 16 (10%) out of 166 candidates analysed from INC and 17(13%) out of 127 candidates from Janasena Party, have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Candidates with declared cases related to crime against women: 28 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women such as Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354), Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman (IPC Section-509) etc. against themselves.

Candidates with declared cases related to murder: 14 candidates have declared cases related to Murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves.

Average assets of sitting MPs is Rs 14.72 crore: Report

Candidates with declared cases related to attempt to murder: 40 candidates have declared cases related to Attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves.

Candidates with declared convicted cases: 24 candidates have declared convicted cases against themselves.

Red Alert Constituency: 45(26%) out of 175 constituencies are Red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Financial:

Crorepati Candidates: Out of the 2007 candidates, 632(32%) are crorepatis. In 2014 Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections, out of 1309 candidates, 470 (36%) were crorepatis.

Party wise Crorepati Candidates: Among major parties, 157(91%) out of 172 candidates analysed from TDP, 159(93%) out of 171 candidates analysed from YSRCP, 64(38%) out of 169 candidates analysed from BJP, 60 (36%) out of 166 candidates analysed from INC and 83(65%) out of 127 candidates from Janasena Party, have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

Average assets: The average of assets per candidate analysed in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections is Rs 5.82 Crores. In 2014 Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections, average assets per candidate for 1309 candidates was Rs. 5.09 crores.

Mizoram: 12 ministers, 11 crorepatis, 2 with pending criminal cases

Party wise average assets: Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 172 TDP candidates is Rs. 32.39 crores, 171 YSRCP candidates is Rs 21.26 crores, 169 BJP candidates have average assets of Rs 3.24 crores, 166 INC candidates have average assets worth Rs 1.84 crores, 127 Janasena Party candidates have average assets worth Rs 7.97 crores, and 699 independent candidates have average assets worth Rs 54.76 lakhs.

Candidates with Zero Assets: There are 54 candidates who have declared zero assets.

Other details:

Age details of candidates: 648(32%) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 1128 (56%) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 220(11%) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years. 4 candidates have declared their age to be above 80 years while 7 candidates have not given their age.

Gender details of candidates: 193 (10%) female candidates are contesting in the Andhra Pradesh assembly election this year. In 2014 Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections, 120(9%) out of 1309 candidates analysed were women.