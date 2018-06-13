English

AP (Andhra Pradesh) Inter Supply Results 2018 declared, check now

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    The AP (Andhra Pradesh) Inter Supply Results 2018 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    AP (Andhra Pradesh) Inter Supply Results 2018 declared, check now

    The annual exams of 1st and 2nd year for this year were held in February-March The Andhra Pradesh Inter supplementary exams for 1st and 2nd year were held in the month of May 2018. The AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd year examinations were declared in April 2018. The AP Inter Supply Result 2018 ot 1st and 2nd year 2018 can accessed from the official website bieap.gov.in.

    How to check AP Inter Supply Results 2018

    • Go to bieap.gov.in
    • Select AP Inter Supply Results 2018
    • Enter required details
    • View results
    • Take a printout

    Read more about:

    andhra pradesh results

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 8:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 13, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    Election Result 
    Jayanagar (B'lore) Election Results
    CandidateVotes
    SOWMYA REDDY54,457
    B N PRAHLAD51,568
    RAVI KRISHNA REDDY1,861
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue