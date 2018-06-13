AP (Andhra Pradesh) Inter Supply Results 2018 declared, check now

The AP (Andhra Pradesh) Inter Supply Results 2018 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The annual exams of 1st and 2nd year for this year were held in February-March The Andhra Pradesh Inter supplementary exams for 1st and 2nd year were held in the month of May 2018. The AP Intermediate 1st and 2nd year examinations were declared in April 2018. The AP Inter Supply Result 2018 ot 1st and 2nd year 2018 can accessed from the official website bieap.gov.in.

How to check AP Inter Supply Results 2018

Go to bieap.gov.in

Select AP Inter Supply Results 2018

Enter required details

View results

Take a printout

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day