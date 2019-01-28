  • search
    AP: 15 students injured after school bus turned turtle in Guntur district

    Amravati, Jan 28: At least 15 students suffered minor injuries while two students were seriously injured, after a school bus turned turtle in Guntur district on Monday .

    The injured students have been shifted to a nearby hospital. The driver of the school bus is being questioned by the police, reported news agency ANI reported.

    The bus was reportedly carrying over 50 students when the accident took place. The bus reportedly fell into a culvert after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

    The incident occurred in Veldurthi mandal when the children were on their way to school from Uppalapadu village, The News Minute reported. The children belonged to Krishnaveni Talent School and were admitted to the Government Area Hospital in Macherla.

    Local residents gathered in large numbers at the site of the accident and started efforts to save those injured.

    A case of negligence was reported at the hospital where sweepers were seen treating the injured students, according to some media reports.

    andhra pradesh guntur school bus accident

