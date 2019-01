AP: 15 students injured after school bus turned turtle in Guntur district

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Amravati, Jan 28: At least 15 students suffered minor injuries while two students were seriously injured, after a school bus turned turtle in Guntur district on Monday .

The injured students have been shifted to a nearby hospital. The driver of the school bus is being questioned by the police, reported news agency ANI reported.