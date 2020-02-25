  • search
Trending Donald Trump Delhi Riots
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Anything I can do to mediate, I would do: Trump repeats Kashmir offer

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 25: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated his offer of mediating between India and Pakistan, saying: "India and Pakistan are working on their problem. My relationship with both PMs is strong. Anything I can do to mediate, I will."

    Donald Trump
    Donald Trump

    "We talked a lot about it at length today. No question it is a problem. They are working on it. I said I will do whatever I can do to help because my relationship with both gentlemen (Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan PM Imran Khan) is so good. Anything I can do to mediate, I would do," he said.

    "They (Pakistan) are working on Kashmir. Kashmir has been a thorn in lots of people's sight for a long time. There are two sides to every story. We discussed terrorism at length today," added the American President, who arrived yesterday for a 36-hour visit, his first ever.

    India had rebuffed the American president's earlier offers of mediation, insisting that Kashmir was a bilateral issue with Pakistan.

    He has made more than half a dozen offers to mediate between India and Pakistan on Kashmir. The latest one was last month in Davos when told Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan he wants to "help" resolve the Kashmir issue.

    One of Trump's offers to mediate came after Imran Khan met him ahead of the UN General Assembly session last year.

    More DONALD TRUMP News

    Read more about:

    donald trump jammu and kashmir

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X