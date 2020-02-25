Anything I can do to mediate, I would do: Trump repeats Kashmir offer

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 25: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated his offer of mediating between India and Pakistan, saying: "India and Pakistan are working on their problem. My relationship with both PMs is strong. Anything I can do to mediate, I will."

"We talked a lot about it at length today. No question it is a problem. They are working on it. I said I will do whatever I can do to help because my relationship with both gentlemen (Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan PM Imran Khan) is so good. Anything I can do to mediate, I would do," he said.

"They (Pakistan) are working on Kashmir. Kashmir has been a thorn in lots of people's sight for a long time. There are two sides to every story. We discussed terrorism at length today," added the American President, who arrived yesterday for a 36-hour visit, his first ever.

India had rebuffed the American president's earlier offers of mediation, insisting that Kashmir was a bilateral issue with Pakistan.

He has made more than half a dozen offers to mediate between India and Pakistan on Kashmir. The latest one was last month in Davos when told Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan he wants to "help" resolve the Kashmir issue.

One of Trump's offers to mediate came after Imran Khan met him ahead of the UN General Assembly session last year.