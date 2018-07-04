  • search

'Any anti-constitutional decision can be opposed by LG', says Subramanian Swamy on SC verdict

    New Delhi,July 4: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday said that what SC said is correct, but if any anti-national security or anti-constitutional decision is taken, then LG can oppose.

    Any anti-constitutional can be opposed by LG, says Subramanian Swamy on SC verdict
    BJP leader Subramanian Swamy

    Speaking to media, Swamy said,''Yes what SC said is correct that LG must respect Delhi cabinet decisions, but if any anti-national security or anti-constitutional decision is taken, which they are capable of taking, as they are Naxalite type people, then LG can oppose.''

    Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court set a clear message on Wednesday in the power struggle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Centre over control of the Delhi government. While acknowledging that the Lieutenant Governor was the top executive in Delhi, it said the LG is bound by the advice of the elected government, and must be aligned with the cabinet at all times.

    The Supreme Court categorically said the Constitution must be followed at all costs, and that it left no space for anarchy. It also underlined that Delhi does not have full statehood while stating that it does enjoy special status.

