Anurag Thakur gets EC notice over 'Goli Maaro' slogan at election rally

    New Delhi, Jan 28: The Election Commission on Wednesday slapped a notice to union minister Anurag Thakur, who urged the crowd at an election rally to raise an incendiary slogan -- "traitors should be shot at" after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters.

    Anurag Thakur
    Anurag Thakur

    The notice was issued after the Delhi CEO on Tuesday submitted a report to the EC on the "provocative" language used by Thakur while canvassing for a party candidate contesting the Delhi Assembly polls in Rithala.

    Thakur, the Minister of State for Finance, shouted "desh ke gaddaron ko" to which the crowd responded "goli maro sa*** ko" (shoot down the traitors).

    Thakur was addressing the meeting in support of BJP candidate from Rithala, Manish Chaudhary. He raised the pitch of nationalism as he linked opposition parties with anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh and with alleged anti-India slogans, and then asked the crowd to raise the incendiary slogan.

    The incident has triggered a row, drawing sharp reaction from the opposition which demanded that the Election Commission (EC) take action against Thakur.

