YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Anupam Kher says his mother now 'healthy', will be quarantined at home

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, July 20: Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Monday said his mother, who tested positive for coronavirus, has been declared "healthy" by the doctors and she will now be quarantining at home. Kher on July 12, said his mother, Dulari, brother Raju and his family tested positive for COVID-19.

    Anupam Kher says his mother now healthy, will be quarantined at home

    The 65-year-old actor took to Twitter to share a health update about his mother, who was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital after the diagnosis.

    Anupam Kher hits back at Naseeruddin Shah for his 'sycophant' jibe

    "Mom has been declared healthy by all medical parametres by the doctors at Kokilaben Hospital. She will now be quarantining at home," Kher captioned a video. "Love heals. Stay safe but don't be distant emotionally from Covid+ patient/families! Doctors & @mybmc officials/employees are real HEROES," he added.

      Rajasthan Political Crisis: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat issued notice | Oneindia News

      In the video clip, Kher said his brother, his sister-in-law Reema and his niece Brinda, who were already quarantining at home, are also on the road to recovery. Mumbai is one of the worst hit by coronavirus with over one lakh cases and more than 5,500 deaths due to the disease.

      More ANUPAM KHER News

      Read more about:

      anupam kher coronavirus

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue