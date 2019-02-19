Anuj Sharma appointed new Kolkata police chief, Rajeev Kumar posted to CID

Kolkata, Feb 19: Anuj Sharma was on Tuesday appointed as the new Kolkata Police Commissioner, replacing Rajeev Kumar who has been posted as Additional director general of police (ADG) and Inspector general of police (IGP), Criminal Investigation Department (CID), West Bengal.

Anuj Sharma was earlier ADG (Law and order) in the West Bengal Police. Kumar, who was the Kolkata Police Commissioner till now, is a 1989-batch IPS officer of West Bengal cadre. Kumar, who was recently questioned by the CBI in connection with the chit fund scam, has been posted in the CID.

On February 3, a team of CBI officers had arrived at Kumar's residence at Loudon Street in central Kolkata for questioning him in connection with chit fund scam. But, the CBI team was not allowed to question and were instead detained by the Kolkata police.

After this, an all-out war broke out between the Centre and the Mamata Banerjee government with the Chief Minister sitting on a dharna to protest against the BJP-led Centre over alleged misuse of central agencies. Rajeev Kumar had taken part in that protest.

The matter then reached the Supreme Court which allowed Kumar to be questioned by the CBI at a neutral venue - Shillong.