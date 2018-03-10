Anticipating challenge by ED, Karti files caveat in Supreme Court

Anticipating a challenge to the Delhi High Court order which barred the Enforcement Directorate from arresting Karti until Mach 20, a caveat has been filed in the Supreme Court.

The Delhi High Court had barred the ED from arresting Karti Chidambaram in the INX Media case. Anticipating that this may be challenged by the ED in the SC, he filed a caveat stating that he be heard before any order is passed.

Meanwhile, there is no move as yet on the part of the ED to challenge the order of the HC. Karti currently is in the custody of the CBI, The Special CBI court had on Friday remanded to CBI custody until March 12.

