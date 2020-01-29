Anti-nationals should get bullet not biryani: Karnataka BJP minister backs Anurag Thakur

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Jan 29: Coming out in support of BJP MP Anurag Thakur, who is facing flak for his 'provocative' slogans against anti-CAA protesters at a rally in Delhi, Karnataka Tourism Minister C T Ravi has said anti-nationals should get bullet and not biryani.

Ravi tweeted his support for the Union Minister, two days after the latter had egged on the crowd at a poll rally in Delhi, to raise an incendiary slogan -- "shoot the traitors" -- after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters.

"Those attacking Union MoS @ianuragthakur for His statement against Traitors are the ones who- Opposed death to Terrorists Ajmal Kasab & Yakub Memon, Supported Tukde Tukde Gang, Spread lies against #CAA. Anti-Nationals should get Bullet not Biryani. #IStandWithAnuragThakur," Ravi said in the tweet.

Nirbhaya Case: Convict Akshay Kumar Singh files curative petition in SC | Oneindia News

'Goli Maaro Saalon Ko’: Union minister Anurag Thakur stokes controversy

The Election Commission on Tuesday had issued a show cause notice to Thakur for his alleged provocative slogan.