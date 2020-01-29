  • search
Trending Coronavirus Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Anti-nationals should get bullet not biryani: Karnataka BJP minister backs Anurag Thakur

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Jan 29: Coming out in support of BJP MP Anurag Thakur, who is facing flak for his 'provocative' slogans against anti-CAA protesters at a rally in Delhi, Karnataka Tourism Minister C T Ravi has said anti-nationals should get bullet and not biryani.

    Ravi tweeted his support for the Union Minister, two days after the latter had egged on the crowd at a poll rally in Delhi, to raise an incendiary slogan -- "shoot the traitors" -- after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters.

    Anti-nationals should get bullet not biryani: Karnataka BJP minister backs Anurag Thakur
    Karnataka Tourism Minister C T Ravi

    "Those attacking Union MoS @ianuragthakur for His statement against Traitors are the ones who- Opposed death to Terrorists Ajmal Kasab & Yakub Memon, Supported Tukde Tukde Gang, Spread lies against #CAA. Anti-Nationals should get Bullet not Biryani. #IStandWithAnuragThakur," Ravi said in the tweet.

    'Goli Maaro Saalon Ko’: Union minister Anurag Thakur stokes controversy

    The Election Commission on Tuesday had issued a show cause notice to Thakur for his alleged provocative slogan.

    More ANURAG THAKUR News

    Read more about:

    anurag thakur karnataka protesters

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 11:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 29, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X