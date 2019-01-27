‘Anti-national forces trying to destroy peace’: Mohan Bhagwat

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 27: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that anti-national elements are trying to destroy peace and virtues in India.

"We do not pray for someone's misfortune, we only pray for happiness to all. But anti-national elements are trying every bid to destroy the peace and virtues. They are working on their nefarious designs," Bhagwat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"The whole world knows about it and is suffering from it, but only India has the capacity to defeat such forces," he added.

"We take a pledge on this day to raise the standard of living of every Indian so that India may acquire the status of Vishwa-Guru once again," he added.

Bhagwat, addressing the function at the Naraina Group of Institutions in Panki in the northern state, spoke on the virtues of the Tricolour and asked those present to resolve to make India a world leader, the RSS said in a statement here.

Calling the Tricolour a symbol of energy and inspiration, Bhagwat said the orange colour in it gave the message of sacrifice and continuous work.

He said the Chakra represented "Dharma", adding that religion united us all. He said anti-national forces were trying to destroy peace which was affecting the entire world.

Stating that India had the capacity to defeat these designs, Bhagwat said, "Today we resolve to make the life of every person the best, make India a world leader and, thereby, make the world the best."

The national flag was hoisted in Nagpur by RSS "mahanagar sanghchalak" Rajesh Loya at the organization's headquarter.