Anti-Modi front? Mamata Banerjee to attend Opposition meet in Delhi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to attend a meeting of Opposition parties in New Delhi, convened by NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday.

Banerjee's Delhi visit has turned to be crucial, as she already had a meeting with K Chandrasekhar Rao, Chief Minister of Telangana. Both had agreed on the need for a "federal front" to uproot BJP from the Centre in 2019 elections.

Banerjee has also extended her support to BSP supremo Mayawati on Saturday, over the latter's statement on BJP's "design" to create a rift between her party and SP.

Banerjee is expected to meet rebel JDU leader Sharad Yadav, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and representatives of TDP and Shiv Sena. Meanwhile, reports say that the Bengal chief minister is unlikely to meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi unless he approaches her.

"To initiate talks for a federal front, she will visit Delhi on March 26, and also attend a meeting of Opposition parties convened by NCP. She is likely to hold meetings with Congress' Sonia Gandhi. However, nothing has been finalised. But the process to reach out to other parties has started," a party leader said.

Earlier in the month, NCP leader Praful Patel had met Mamata at Nabanna and invited her to attend Pawar's meet. Pawar had called a meeting of all Opposition leaders, including Congress, to discuss a strategy for the Lok Sabha elections.

OneIndia News

