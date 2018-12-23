Anti-mob violence bill passed in Manipur

  • search
    By Simran Kashyap
    Imphal, Dec 23: The Manipur Assembly has passed a bill which recommends life imprisonment for those involved in mob violence, if it results in the death of a person.

    Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who also holds charge of the Home department, moved the 'The Manipur Protection from Mob Violence Bill, 2018' in the state Assembly.

    Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh
    The bill was passed by the Assembly unanimously on Friday.

    It recommends a rigorous life imprisonment term if the crime results in the death of a victim.

    The bill was introduced in the Assembly in the wake of incidents of mob lynchings in the state.

    In September, a man was lynched at Tharoijamm in Thoubal district for allegedly trying to steal a scooter.

    The Assembly also passed the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2018 unanimously.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 23, 2018, 9:31 [IST]
