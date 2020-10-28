At 9 pm for 9 minute: Diwali starts trending on Twitter as netizens share photos of ‘Diya Jalao'

Anti-firecracker campaign to be launched in Delhi from Nov 3

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 28: Ahead of Diwali festival, the Delhi government will launch an anti-firecracker campaign from November 3, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday as he requested people not to burn crackers at all considering the seriousness of the situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister said only ''green'' firecrackers can be manufactured, sold and used in Delhi this Diwali as per a Supreme Court order issued in 2018.

The minister said smoke from firecrackers and stubble burning make Delhi's air "hazardous" every year.

"The government will launch an anti-cracker campaign from November 3. Under it, 11 special squads of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and city police will inspect firecracker manufacturing units to ensure that there is no old stock left," he said.

"In fact, I appeal to the people of Delhi to launch a 'no-crackers' campaign. They should try and avoid burning firecrackers completely considering the seriousness of the situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Rai said.