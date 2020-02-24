Anti drone mechanism, kite catchers on guard ahead of Donald Trump’s India visit

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 24: A high state of alert has been declared in New Delhi ahead of Donald Trump's visit to India.

    Security is tight across the national capital. Anti drone mechanisms, snipers, note catchers and sharp shooters have been deployed as part of the extensive security measures. The ITC Maurya hotel where Trump will be staying has been made out of bounds for visitors till the President leaves. All the 438 rooms have been booked for the President and his entire entourage.

    The routes that will be been taken by Trump are on watch by anti sabotage teams, paramilitary forces and the Army. Over 24 US secret service agents have arrived in the national capital to coordinate the security arrangements. The advanced security liaison meeting decided to deploy anti drone detachment of the NSG, sharpshooters of the NSG on high rise buildings and kite catchers. Besides the Delhi police personnel, paramilitary personnel have also been deployed in Delhi.

    ITC Maurya has a three layer security and a large number of police personnel. The security wing of the Delhi police will form the inner security cordon along with the US team. The second layer would be around the lobby and parking area and the outer cordon will comprise personnel drawn from districts. Intensive patrolling is also being conducted.

