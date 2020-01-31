  • search
    Anti-CAA stir: SC notice to UP govt on plea for quashing notice sent to protesters seeking damages

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Jan 31: The Supreme Court Friday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and sought response on a plea for quashing notices sent to alleged protesters by district administration for recovery of losses during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

    The Uttar Pradesh government had slapped notices on 372 people (out of 478 identified) to recover damages caused to public properties during agitation in the state. Citing a set of Supreme Court recommendations from 2007 and a 2011 Allahabad High Court order, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath justified the move after he declared "badla" (revenge) on rioters.

    Anti-CAA stir: SC notice to UP govt on plea for quashing notice sent to protesters seeking damages

    A bench comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and K M Joseph issued the notice to the state government and directed it to file its response within four weeks.

    The apex court was hearing a plea where it is alleged that the notices were sent in an "arbitrary manner" against a person, who died six years ago at the age of 94. People aged above 90 were also issued notice, the plea states.

      Advocate Parwaiz Arif Titu, a peitioner in the case, sought stay on these notices claiming that they were sent in a haphazard manner to persons who have not been booked under any penal provisions, and with no details of FIR or criminal offence having been made against them.

      Story first published: Friday, January 31, 2020, 12:25 [IST]
      X